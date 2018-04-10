Month after long march to Mumbai, farmers to protest again on June 1

While the Maharashtra state government had managed to pacify the angry farmers who marched to Mumbai from across the state a month earlier, farmers have yet again threatened the government of a massive protest.

The All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), on Tuesday, announced a massive protest commencing from June 1 against the state government for failing to meet the demands made by the farmers during their long march.

Addressing a press conference, leader of AIKS, Dr Ajit Navle said, “The state government led by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has betrayed all the farmers by giving false promises a month earlier. The government had then assured to work on the demands within a month and half. While only 15 days are remaining, the government has not paid heed to any of our demands till now.”

He further added, “The long march ended because chief minister Devendra Fadnavis promised to fulfil all our demands. However, now the government has shown reluctance even in communicating with us. Our repeated attempts to reach the government for a dialogue have turned futile.”

Commencing from June 1, lakhs of farmers will take to the streets in protest and will target all the government offices of the state, added Navle.

With over 35,000 farmers marching to the Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha in Mumbai, the government constituted a committee of six ministers, comprising Chandrakant Patil, Pandurang Fundkar, Girish Mahajan, Vishnu Savara, Subhash Deshmukh and Eknath Shinde, to look into the matter.

Speaking about the committee, Navle said, “All the committees created by the government are nothing but their gimmicks. CM Fadnavis basically lacks the intent of helping distressed farmers.”

Accusing the government of not taking the problems of farmers seriously, Navle said, “All the distressed farmers along with their leaders will unanimously protest against the government starting from June 1.”

If anything turns violent in the protest, the government will be responsible for it, added Navle