Moti John Memorial Hockey: Excellency secure place in semis with a 2-0 victory over Income Tax Pune

An excellent performance from Walmiki brothers helped Excellency Academy to defeat Income Tax Pune 2-0 to qualify for the semi-finals of Moti John memorial open invitational hockey tournament at Major Dhyan Chand hockey poligras stadium, Pimpri on Wednesday.

In the first half, it was an aggressive show from both the teams. Excellency managed to lead the game with the help of Affan Yousuf who cycled the ball very well and pushed an amazing pass through reverse flick from left-out to Yuvraj Walmiki at the 13th minute who pushed the ball nicely into the nets and helped Excellency to lead with 1-0.

Just a few minutes to half time, Income Tax had a chance to score with a hard hit from Vikram Singh which ended up hitting at the top pole of the goalpost.

The goal could have levelled the score which would have released from the pressure situation coming from some top class defends of Devindar Walmiki who had a tight grip and proper eyes on the ball at left defender.

The second half began with more aggression as Income Tax had a few more chance to score but could not connect very well with the shorts.

Finally, it was again Yuvraj Walmiki who scored for his Excellency the second goal in the 56th minute from the pass he received from his brother Devindar Walmiki who first cycled and then slapped the ball excellently from centre half, helped his team to achieve the victory.

“The team had enough penalty corner chances to hit in the nets but could not convert to goals because of pressure, leaving us unchased”, said Ajitesh Roy, captain and coach, Income Tax Pune

“We were never concerned with the outcome – it was just about getting better and the opposite side played better today,” Roy added.

