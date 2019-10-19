Muslim Co-op Bank CEO’s complaint against Khadak police, whistle-blowers dismissed

pune

The divisional police complaint authority, Pune division, has dismissed a complaint filed by Haroon Sayed, chief executive officer (CEO) of Muslim Co-operative Bank, Pune, for issuing necessary directions regarding registration of a first information report (FIR) against bank directors - SM Iqbal and Imtiaz Shikilkar.

Sayed had, on October 10, 2017, filed a complaint in the Khadak police station with senior police inspector Rajendra Mokashi , alleging that the duo (bank directors) had illegally accessed the data stored in the bank computer system and committed theft and fraudulently used it to defame the reputation of the bank.

Sayed was seeking action against them under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and provisions of Information Technology Act.

Since both the respondents (senior police inspector and police station officer, Khadak police station) did not take cognisance of the complaint, Sayed approached Pune police commissioner with a request to take action against his complaint.

Sayed then approached the Pune divisional police complaints authority.

The three-member forum comprising of chairperson RP Joshi, principal district and sessions judge ( retd); CG Kumbhar, member and deputy inspector general of police (retd), and Virendra Mishra, deputy commissioner of police (Hq) in their order dated September 21, 2019, dismissed the complaint.

The order stated, “The complaint is dismissed, respondents have not committed any wrong and copy of the judgement to be submitted to the additional chief secretary (home department ), Mantralaya, Mumbai for further necessary action as deemed fit and a copy of the judgement be submitted to the commissioner of police. ’

“The complaint dated October 10, 2017, is very vague and is filed belatedly without any legal and logical justification. The bank does not seem to have got done any cyber audit done to ascertain the real culprit. The reasons for the same are best known to the bank itself. The complaint does not mention the place, the date and time occurrence of the alleged crime. It does not quantify the alleged wrongful loss to the bank or alleged wrongful gain by SM Iqbal. The alleged act on the part of Iqbal also does not attract the provisions of section 403 of the IPC,” it stated.

It further added, “The role of SM Iqbal resembles more or less to that of a whistle-blower. As observed by the Apex Court elsewhere such persons who come forward at their own cost and expose corruption in society deserved to be treated as guests of the state.”

‘Sayed did not turn up’

On June 10, 2018, senior police inspector Rajendra Mokashi along with police station officer submitted that they called Sayed to the police station several times for recording the statement but, he did not turn up. Necessary entries have been taken to the effect in the police station diary.

Timeline

October 10, 2017: Haroon Sayed, chief executive officer (CEO) of Muslim Co-operative Bank, Pune, files a complaint with Khadak police station alleging that bank directors - SM Iqbal and Imtiaz Shikilkar had illegally accessed the data stored in the bank computer system and committed theft and fraudulently used it to defame the reputation of the bank.

October 28, 2017: Sayed files a complaint with Khadak police station for the second time

December 24, 2017: Sayed files complaint with Khadak police station for the third time

September 21, 2019: Divisional police complaints authority delivers its order and dismisses the case

