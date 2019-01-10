Narrow escape for 15 students as school bus overturns in Pune’s Ambegaon

Fifteen school students of Podar International School had a narrow escape as the school bus they were travelling in overturned due to brake failure at Ambegaon on Wednesday afternoon. According to police officials, the incident happened at the school campus in Ambegaon when students were returning home.

The students suffered minor injuries and were immediately taken to a local hospital in the vicinity by the Pune police. By evening, all the students were discharged from the hospital.

Dr Sanjay Lalwani, medical director, Bharati Vidyapeeth hospital said, “There were two kids who were brought to us and were treated in the Out Patient Department (OPD). The children are safe and have suffered minor injuries. The students were sent home after the treatment by our staff at the OPD.”

Police sub inspector A Nevase, from Bharati Vidyapeeth police station, said, “According to the initial report, the accident happened at 2 pm because of the brake failure. As the brakes failed, the driver rammed into a divider to avoid a fatal accident and the bus overturned. Around 15 students who suffered minor injuries in the accident were taken to a nearby hospital and were given proper treatment and later released.”

An FIR against the bus driver will be filed post a detailed inquiry, said Nevase adding that we will also speak to the management of the Podar School to inquire about the bus conditions and whether the school owned this bus or it was on contractual basis.

While the school principle could not be reached, Girish Kulkarni a senior official from the administration department of the Podar International School, Ambegaon Pathar branch said, “The accident happened as there were some problems in the brakes of the bus. We are fortunate that no student faced severe injuries. We will examine the issue internally and take necessary actions against the bus driver.”

First Published: Jan 10, 2019 15:23 IST