Neelayam bridge closed for water pipeline installation
The Pune police traffic department shut the bridge to help complete the installation of pipelines for a cantonment water supply project.pune Updated: Jun 29, 2018 17:40 IST
The water supply project connects the Parvati water treatment plant to the new Lashkar water treatment plant through a 6 kilometre-long pipeline.
Neelayam bridge closed for next 12 days
The Pune police traffic department shut the bridge to help complete the installationof pipelines for a Cantonment water supply project
- The water supply project connects the Parvati water treatment plant to the new Lashkar water treatment plant through a 6 kilometre-long pipeline.
- "The project was expected to be finished earlier, but we delayed the work until school students were done with their examinations. We are yet to complete the construction of a 50-metre pipeline. Only unexpected heavy rain can play villain now," said Vinod Kore, site engineer of Koya and company construction limited, which has the contract for the installation of the pipeline.
- The bridge was closed for traffic starting June 25.
- The bridge was last closed in March and resulted in traffic jams. A similar scenario was seen on Wednesday evening.
DIVERSIONS
- Vehicles coming from Gajanan Maharaj chowk towards Neelayam bridge will be diverted towards Vardhaman chowk.
- The traffic towards the road which connects to Vardhaman chowk will be diverted from Sinhagad road via Savarkar chowk.