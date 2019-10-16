e-paper
Newspaper Vendors’ Day: Rs10 lakh accident insurance policy to each member of Pune association

pune Updated: Oct 16, 2019 21:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Pune newspaper vendors association (Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad) celebrated ‘Newspaper Vendors’ Day’ on Tuesday, the birth anniversary of APJ Abdul Kalam, former Indian president (October 15), by distributing accident insurance policies of Rs10 lakh for each member of the association.

Blood donation and eye-testing camps, inauguration of the association’s website and distribution of accident insurance policy were other highlights of the celebration. The programme was held at Jijamata Sanskrutik Bhavan, Chinchwad. Vijay Parage, association president and Meenal Yadav, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) corporator were present for the event.

“All our vendors work tirelessly throughout the year and as a salute to their work, this day is celebrated. A total of 92 people volunteered to donate blood and were awarded certificates. Also, an accident insurance policy of Rs 10 lakh for each member was distributed,” said Parage.

