NFAI to screen Marathi film Jhakol in memory of Dr Shreeram Lagoo

pune

Updated: Dec 26, 2019 21:54 IST

National Film Archive of India (NFAI) will pay tribute to renowned actor Dr Shreeram Lagoo by screening his Marathi film Jhakol, which was released in 1980.

The special screening will take place on Saturday, December 28, 6 pm at the National Film Archive of India, Law College road, Pune.

A legendary personality in Marathi films and theatre, Lagoo passed away on December 17. He was known for his ability to bring intensity to his performances effortlessly. Apart from Marathi films and theatre, he also worked in notable Hindi films. Some of his popular work include Natasamrat, Pinjra, Saamna and Gharonda. Especially his work in the play Natasamrat, with the piercing line “Koni ghar deta ka ghar”, has achieved classic status.

His film Jhakol remains special in his illustrious career as it was the only directorial feature film by Lagoo. The moving family drama narrates the tale of changing dynamics of its lead characters portrayed by Lagoo himself, Tanuja, Sarla Yeolekar and Urmila Matondkar.

Some of the major attractions of the film was that Tanuja played the lead in the Marathi film for the first time. Popular actor Urmila Matondkar made her debut as a child artist, prominent filmmaker Govind Nihalani worked as a cinematographer and more fascinatingly it featured guest appearances by classical singer Kumar Gandharva and cricketer Sunil Gavaskar.

Lagoo donated the film material of his only directorial venture to the NFAI in November 2017.