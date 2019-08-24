Nine arrested for vandalism in Akurdi

pune

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 20:32 IST

The Nigdi police arrested nine persons for indulging in vehicle vandalism, theft and spreading terror among Akrudi residents on Saturday. According to the police, the accused damaged 20 vehicles on Saturday.

A first information report (FIR) was lodged by Ramesh Kalbhor whose car was damaged by the miscreants, who were armed with swords and sickles. All the vehicles which were vandalised were parked on the road near Vitthalwadi, Akurdi.

According to police officials, on Saturday at 1:45am, Kalbhor was parking his car near the Maruti temple in Vitthalwadi, when a group of eight-10 youths threatened him and took ₹1,300 cash from his pocket along with his documents and vandalised his car.

Later, the group vandalised 20 cars parked in same area and fled.

The accused were identified as Vishal Thakur, 33; Omkar Kate, 19; Rajratn Sontakke, 19; Rutik Ruptakke, 19; Pranav Kamble, 19; Aman Pujari, 21; Harshal Lohar, 22; Shubham Sonawane, 19 and Prajwal More, 19.

During investigation, all the accused confessed to their crime and police seized four iron sickles, batons and three motorcycles worth ₹2.10 lakh from them.

Nigdi police has registered an offence under Section 395 (punishment for dacoity), Section 427 (whenever a person commits mischief and causes loss or damage to another person) and Section 4(25) of the Arms Act (licence for acquisition and possession of arms).

