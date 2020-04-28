e-paper
Nine Pune policemen test positive, over 100 quarantined

Nine Pune policemen test positive, over 100 quarantined

pune Updated: Apr 28, 2020 19:53 IST
HT Correspondent
As many as nine policemen attached to the city police in central parts of Pune tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week while 100 others have been quarantined, senior officials confirmed on Tuesday.

Pune police commissioner K Venkatesham said that nine policemen had tested positive for the coronavirus disease after which some other officials have been put under quarantine.

“We have guided our men to be very careful while they are at home and want them to guide the families regarding interaction with other persons while they step out of their homes for groceries or other work. As of today, there are nine policemen, who have tested positive and they are undergoing treatment. Those who came in contact with them have been quarantined and are under observation,” said Venkatesham.

Police commissioner Venkatesham further said that the police were in the process of starting a dedicated and separate quarantine facility for the policemen and a few beds in covid hospitals will be reserved for treatment of policemen.

The commissionerate has given pulse oximeters, medical devices which monitor the level of oxygen in patient’s blood, and alert the health worker if oxygen levels drop, to all the police station to check the police personnel as a precautionary move. Maharashtra’s first Covid-19 positive case was detected in Pune on March 9 and Pune became the first city to be entirely a containment zone on April 19 by the district administration. The city remains sealed till May 3 as per the order of the divisional commissioner.

