No ban on price rise: Onions at ₹50-₹60 per kg in Pune

pune

Updated: Oct 09, 2020 17:05 IST

Onion prices are hovering between Rs50 to Rs60 per kg in Pune city despite the government’s decision to ban the export of onions.

The Union government on September 14, 2020, banned the export of all varieties of onions, anticipating a supply crunch. After the decision, the prices of onions dipped in the Agriculture Produce Market Committee from Rs3,000 to Rs2,200 per quintal.

Now again the prices have shot up in wholesale APMC markets as well as in retail markets.

Jaydutta Holkar, director, Lasalgaon APMC and Mumbai’s Vashi market, said, “Due to less arrival of stock in the market the prices have shot up. In Lasalgaon APMC the onion prices are between Rs3,500 and Rs4,500 per quintal.”

“The rates depend on the quality of the onion, but it is true that the prices are soaring. It is most likely that the prices would remain high for the next few weeks as the farmers have less stock of onion with them and the new arrival has been delayed due to rains,” he said.

A farmer Rupesh Sawant from Malegaon, Nashik district, said, “As most of the onion crop has been damaged, farmers sold out maximum stock during the lockdown period. We have less stock now. I have 50 to 60 quintals of onions with me which is of good quality but I will wait for next one or two weeks to sell it off.”

“I got on an average Rs12 to Rs15 per kg for the onion sold earlier. Three days before (October 6) I sold ten quintal onions and for Rs28 per kg. The production cost per kg is Rs10-Rs 12,” he said

Another farmer Satish Pawar from Nashik district said, “It is always the case that when small farmers have produced the crop the prices are low. When traders or big farmers are involved the prices shoot up.”

“Now the price of onion is around Rs3,500 per quintal but I do not have stock,” he said.

Sawant said, “The onion seed has also become costly. Last year it was Rs1,500 per kg but now it is Rs4,500 per kg. The prices of seed shoot up by three times. It is the wrong policy of the government to bring a ban on onion export.”

“Even if the government did not want to give any subsidy for crops, don’t give it but now don’t bring any cap or interfere in agricultural commodities,” he said.

Vilas Bhujbal, president, trade union, APMC, Pune, said, “The prices of onions have shot up in the wholesale market and will remain high for the next few weeks. Either the price will be stable or increase.”

“As the average price of onion in the wholesale market is Rs35 per kg and so in the retail market it is from Rs50 to Rs60 per kg,” he said.

Shelar Bhajiwale from Sahakarnagar area said, “The onion prices are increasing. Good quality onions are sold between Rs50 and Rs60 per kg. Average and damaged onions are at Rs40 to 50 per kg in the retail market.”