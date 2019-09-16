No more meter shortage as MSEDCL powers Pune consumers after 6-month delay

pune

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 21:24 IST

Residents in the city can now apply for, and get, a new power meter in 15 days, after a shortage in meters has been addressed by the government.

Sachin Talewar, chief engineer, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) Pune, said, “Due to the increase in demand of power meters, it took the MSEDCL at least one month to replace or add a new connection. However, now the time has been reduced to 15 days. We are working on reducing this further to eight days.”

According to MSEDCL officials, approximately 1.5 lakh requests for installation of new power meters and/or replacements had been pending for six months.

Now, all these complaints have now been resolved and new requests are being handled at the same time.

“In the last one year numerous new connections were given under the central government’s Saubhagya and Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana in the Pune region. This led to an exponential demand without having an equal amount of supply of power meters, which eventually lead to a six-month shortage,” Talewar said.

A senior MSEDCL official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, “We received a lot of complaints from real estate developers as power meters were not provided to them in these last six months. There were cases where even the possession of flats was delayed as there were no meters. However, all the issues have been resolved and meters are being supplied to developers.”

First Published: Sep 16, 2019 20:52 IST