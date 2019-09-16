e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 16, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Sep 16, 2019

No more meter shortage as MSEDCL powers Pune consumers after 6-month delay

pune Updated: Sep 16, 2019 21:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Residents in the city can now apply for, and get, a new power meter in 15 days, after a shortage in meters has been addressed by the government.

Sachin Talewar, chief engineer, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) Pune, said, “Due to the increase in demand of power meters, it took the MSEDCL at least one month to replace or add a new connection. However, now the time has been reduced to 15 days. We are working on reducing this further to eight days.”

According to MSEDCL officials, approximately 1.5 lakh requests for installation of new power meters and/or replacements had been pending for six months.

Now, all these complaints have now been resolved and new requests are being handled at the same time.

“In the last one year numerous new connections were given under the central government’s Saubhagya and Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana in the Pune region. This led to an exponential demand without having an equal amount of supply of power meters, which eventually lead to a six-month shortage,” Talewar said.

A senior MSEDCL official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, “We received a lot of complaints from real estate developers as power meters were not provided to them in these last six months. There were cases where even the possession of flats was delayed as there were no meters. However, all the issues have been resolved and meters are being supplied to developers.”

First Published: Sep 16, 2019 20:52 IST

trending topics
Dream Girl box office collectionMotorola TV LaunchShakuntala Devi First LookBigg Boss 13Xiaomi Mi Band 4OnePlus TVThe Sky Is Pink ReviewsVirat KohliPriyanka ChopraAyodhya CaseWorld Ozone DaySivaprasada RaoNaMo App
Top News
latest news
Pune News
don't miss