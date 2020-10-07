e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 07, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / No night flights at Pune airport from October 26

No night flights at Pune airport from October 26

At the Lohegaon Airport authority committee meeting held on Tuesday, chaired by Pune’s member of parliament (MP), Girish Bapat of the BJP, expanding cargo capacity emerged as a top priority

pune Updated: Oct 07, 2020 17:22 IST
Steffy Thevar
Steffy Thevar
Hindustan Times, Pune
Flights at Pune’s Lohegaon airport will now be rescheduled to during the day
Flights at Pune’s Lohegaon airport will now be rescheduled to during the day(HT PHOTO)
         

All 13 flights scheduled between 8:00 pm and 8:00 am at Pune’s Lohegaon airport will now be rescheduled to during the day, because the Indian Airforce will re-carpet the runway from October 26.

Airport director Kuldeep Singh did say that none of the flights will be cancelled. “There are a total of 13 flights which were scheduled at night and all of which have been shifted to the day time. We have 12 hours with us and with social distancing norms we can operate about four flights in an hour. So currently, we have 42 flights and the capacity to run 48 flights. We cannot squeeze in more flights since we have to follow social distancing norms. Flight operations will continue only from 8am to 8pm.”

At the Lohegaon Airport authority committee meeting held on Tuesday, chaired by Pune’s member of parliament (MP), Girish Bapat of the BJP, expanding cargo capacity emerged as a top priority.

Bapat said, “We are trying hard to acquire the land for a cargo facility. Currently, local industries, not just from Pune, but nearby districts including Satara and Ahmednagar, transport their goods to Mumbai airport. If Pune’s cargo facility is improved we can tap into a daily business of about Rs 2.5 crore in freight. The Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, which was also part of the meeting, said that with an increased cargo facility there can be a trade increase of about 500 tonnes.”

Bapat also said that it is crucial to improve cargo from Pune airport given the fact that Pune could be supplying a Covid-19 vaccine to the world in the future.

Stating that Covid-19 has impacted air travel drastically, director Singh said, “In 2018-19 we had a passenger footfall of 9 million at the peak, but in Jan-Feb 2020 we saw a footfall of only 2,000-3,000. Until September, we saw about 1.63 lakh passengers and 1,948 flights operated from Pune.”

Bapat added, “We are trying to get to more land acquired from the air force to increase the parking facility. Currently, only seven planes can be parked, which will be increased to 14 flights, which will benefit travellers and flight operators.”

Bapat further said that land acquisition talks are on with the defence ministry, but after the pandemic struck, meetings could not be held.

top news
Rhea Chakraborty walks out of jail after nearly a month
Rhea Chakraborty walks out of jail after nearly a month
Journalist, 3 others on way to Hathras arrested, charged with anti-terror law
Journalist, 3 others on way to Hathras arrested, charged with anti-terror law
KKR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2020: Unsettled KKR face revived CSK in Dubai
KKR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2020: Unsettled KKR face revived CSK in Dubai
PM Modi dials Putin, wants to host him as soon as global health crisis wanes
PM Modi dials Putin, wants to host him as soon as global health crisis wanes
Yogendra Yadav, farmers protest near Haryana Deputy CM’s house
Yogendra Yadav, farmers protest near Haryana Deputy CM’s house
Gene editing technique gets two women the Nobel prize for chemistry
Gene editing technique gets two women the Nobel prize for chemistry
Rhea Chakraborty has no criminal antecedents: 5 things Bombay HC said
Rhea Chakraborty has no criminal antecedents: 5 things Bombay HC said
MI vs RR Review and KKR vs CSK Preview on Battleground T20
MI vs RR Review and KKR vs CSK Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesCovid 19 IndiaHathras gang-rape caseBihar Assembly Election 2020Bigg Boss 14Nobel Prize for PhysicsRhea ChakrabortyKKR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In