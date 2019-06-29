Not a single Pune Rera court order executed in last 15 months

The Pune bench of the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Maha-Rera) court has passed at least 300 orders since its inception in March, 2018, yet, not a single order has been executed as of June 28, 2019.

According to the Maha-Rera Act, 2016, once the Rera court passes an order, it is passed on to the respective district collectorate for execution. The collectorate is expected to inform the court on action taken.

FD Jadhav, deputy secretary, Maha-Rera, Pune, accepted that so far the Pune Rera court has not received even a single notice from the district collectorate with regards to the execution of the orders passed by the city bench in the last 15 months. He confirmed the court has passed orders in at least 300 cases.

Officials from the authority said their responsibility ends once an order is passed by the Rera bench.

Jayashree Katare, resident deputy collector said, “It is true that we have to write back to the Maha-Rera once the orders are executed. However, the execution has become a lengthy process owing to various loopholes in the information given to us by the Maha-Rera office.”

