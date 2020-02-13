Ode to the Indian Army: Armed with conviction, these disabled children soldier on through their performance

pune

The smell of sumptuous snacks and the excited chatter of children filled the dimly lit premises of the Yashwantrao Chavan Hall in Kothrud on Wednesday evening. The students were performing their dance, song, and performative sets before joining their friends backstage and in the audience.

These were children of the Ab-Normal school for disabled celebrating seven years of foundation. Their theme for this year’s celebration was an ode to the Indian Army. The children were drawn to the theme after they were invited to visit the National War Memorial in July last year. Spending the day with army personnel, inspired the young minds to pay an ode to the Indian Army through their foundation day performances.

The school is home to children with various conditions including paraplegia, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), down syndrome,autism, cerebral palsy, and other diseases affecting cognitive and physical skills. These are the same children who put up synchronised tabla performances, malakhamb display, a djembe performance, a skit, and dance performances for their foundation day gathering.

Rugved Lonkar, 21, a paraplegic student, was one among the 40-50 odd students, dressed in camouflage, who had managed to fill the air with excitement. He fumbled on stage and it played on his mind all the while he was being carried down the stage, onto his wheel chair. However, he soon got lost in replying to text messages, exchanging pleasantries and cheering for his friends who were on stage.

One among the children on stage was Chirag Chopra, 19, a former student of the school, who had participated in the Half Ironman triathlon in 2019. He came to the school with a learning disability. Chirag was congratulated along with three students who gained first class in Gandharv Vidyalay tabla exams and one student who scored a distinction in the same exam.

“If you get them computers and train them, I’m sure in the future, the army could find use of their talents,” said Brigadier Ajit Apte (retired), who was the chief guest at the function.

The volunteers, who work with the organisation, could be seen beaming as Brigadier Apte praised the evening. Multiple other army officers were in attendance at the event.

“I’m convinced with the cause of these people and we all feel the need to contribute in one way or the other. There are some coursemates of mine who have contributed from their side. Two years ago, the theme was cars, last year it was Shivaji Maharaj, and this year it was the Indian Army. I have reached out to my relatives who have made contributions. Many army officers, my batchmates, have also contributed and each of them are reaching out to their relatives,” said Colonel Anup Barbare, who was one of the many officers involved in the celebration.

“They are not disabled children, they are specially abled, according to me. They do not behave as per our standards, that does not mean they are lacking. Their development in a manner conducive to them is important,” said Kishori Pathak, director of the school.

Once a child comes to the school, tests to judge the language, maths and social skills of the child are undertaken. As per the results, the school designs a curriculum for the child.

“Sometimes a 10-year-old child maybe performing like a 6-year-old or a 7-year-old. So, we conduct tests to determine the strength of the child and formulate individual syllabus for them as per the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) board,” said Pathak.

The school, founded by Pankaj Midbhakre, is located in Chaitanyanagar area of Kothrud and is a non-governmental organisation that runs on donations.