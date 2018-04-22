Office should be an extension of home, says ad guru Padamsee

Sharing his secret to success at building Lintas India, one of the top Indian advertising agencies, Alyque Padamsee, known as the father of modern Indian advertising, proposed an alternative tried-and-tested approach.

“My first aim was to revolutionise the workplace, by making it an extension of home and not vice versa,” he said while speaking on ‘Creating a Winning culture.’

His mission to make his employees leap beyond the humdrum and mundane lifestyle of a working Indian, made him take various unconventional steps, like zero-tolerance to usage of ‘Sir’, opening a Zen room for relaxation, or an open beach house renting system for employees of all strata to enjoy a weekend there on a rotational basis.

“I wanted to concentrate on the aspect of happiness and wanted to eliminate the drudgery of weekdays and the yearnings for weekends. To do so, we began Mondays, the most dreaded day of the week, with a half an hour session of chit-chat and bonding, where employees shared their weekend stories over a cup of tea or coffee. That brought back the energy in the office. Also, I made every person redesign their desk or workplace to resemble their personality in order to encourage the beauty of a unified team with diversity.”

However, unconventional ways come with its own share of loopholes, like the inability to cope beyond conditioned ideas, narrow-minded jealousy, etc, said Padamsee.

His advice in the case was to nurture a familial space within the workplace. “Caste system is one of the biggest evils in India which also has its own version in the corporate world and this is triggered by narrow-minded jealousy”, he said.

The ultimate way out was to establish that each and every employee was indispensable and precious, he said, adding that when one employee was rewarded over the other, “we would get a celebratory cake to rejoice the team effort. Creation of a healthy competition was the key.”