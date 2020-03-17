One more tests positive for Covid-19 in PCMC; Pune dist gets 2.40cr as emergency fund

pune

Updated: Mar 17, 2020 21:55 IST

On Tuesday, one more person tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) in Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation jurisdiction, according to Pune divisional commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar. The person had travelled from the US on March 14 via Dubai and reached Mumbai.

“The person has been sent to the quarantine ward at YCM Hospital and we are now tracing all his first contact people. So, the total number of positive cases in Pune has reached 17. In the last 24 hours, 17 samples were sent for testing, of which 15 came back negative and reports of two are awaited,” said Mhaisekar.

Adding, the divisional commissioner said, “As an emergency fund, we have given Rs 2.40 crore to Pune district and Rs 40 lakh to each district under Pune division. We will also get a shipment of 2,000 N95 masks from a private company in a few days. Also, 150 more ICU beds will come up at Sassoon General Hospital for which we have got the sanction of Rs 5 crore from the deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar,” said Mhaisekar.

Meanwhile, a total of 148 passengers have travelled from Dubai to Pune airport in the last 24 hours and none of them have shown symptoms of the coronavirus. All of them have been advised to home quarantined for the next 24 hours, according to officials.

“I conducted a review meeting of the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) department heads, Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) officials, PMPML and MSRTC officials on Tuesday. From Wednesday, the Pune RTO office will be closed for public except for the work of new vehicle registration. No new learning licences will be issued till March 31 at the Pune RTO and the registration of new vehicles will be completed at the showrooms or at the dealer’s office. Aadhaar Card issuing centres will also be closed till March 31,” added Mhaisekar.

A total of 150 surveillance teams at the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and 100 teams at the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) are currently working to spread awareness about Covid-19. There are currently 530 quarantine beds in Pune division and 250 more will be added in Balewadi. The district administration is also exploring more options for quarantine arrangements, added the divisional commissioner.

On upcoming local elections, Naval Kishore Ram, Pune district collector, said, “Election to six gram panchayats which were scheduled in March now stand cancelled till March 31. The Prabhag Rachana notification has also been postponed and, similarly, the sarpanch post reservation for 1,400 gram panchayats is also on hold now.”