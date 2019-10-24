One year preventive custody for history-sheeter in Yerawada jail

pune

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 16:31 IST

A man with 57 cases to his name in Pune was sent to Yerawada central jail for one year on Monday, as a preventive measure, according to a statement issued by Pune police.

The man, identified as Feroz Maqbool Khan alias Babaali, 46, is a resident of Bhavani peth. Khan has cases like murder, attempt to murder, robbery, and assault in his name, at various police stations in Pune.

He was sent to Yerawada central jail as preventive action under Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) under the recommendation of Balkrushna Kadam, senior police inspector, Samarth police station. In 2018 Khan was sent to Yerawada central jail for a year under MPDA.

He was released from jail in April 2019 after which he fell back into the same habits and had cases registered against him, said to the police.

Senior PI Kadam’s recommendation was accepted by K Venkatesham, commissioner of Pune police. Once the order to that effect was passed, he was arrested from Bhavani peth on Monday after the exit polls.

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 16:29 IST