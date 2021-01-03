Only 28% Pune schools submit Covid precautionary report ahead of reopening

pune

Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 16:27 IST

Till Saturday, only 28 per cent schools in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits have submitted comprehensive precautionary details ahead of school reopening from January 4. Moreover, only 32 per cent of parents have given consent letters to send their children to school from January 4.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) stands firm on their decision to reopen classes for students studying in 9 to 12 next week. Officials said that as schools reopen, more students will start attending.

Suresh Jagtap, additional commissioner, PMC, said that of 529 schools in the PMC limits, private as well as PMC run, about 150 school managements have submitted their preparatory measures so far.

“Some of them are still submitting their reports. The details will be available by January 3. Moreover, only 32 per cent parents with the PMC have given consent to send their children to school from January 4,” said Jagtap.

He added that so far we have received 2,835 consent from parents whose children study in Class 9 12 in PMC-run schools. There are a total of 8,759 students in these classes, said Jagtap.

He further added that over 80 per cent teachers from PMC-run schools have been tested for Covid-19 so far.

“Teachers from one of the schools tested positive for the Sars-Cov-2 virus which causes the Covid-19 infection, but they have been asked not to come to the school. The schools have also been sanitised,” said Jagtap.

“We had meetings with the headmaster and teachers’ association who have also supported us. Though there are some parents who are scared because of which the consent letters are less. But we are hopeful that more parents will agree as schools restart,” said Jagtap.

He further added that some parents have transferred their children to Pune rural schools as they have started offline classes.

Shivaji Daundkar, education officer with the PMC, said that around 80 per cent teachers have been tested for Covid and all tested negative.

It is mandatory for teachers to undergo Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT PCR) test before the reopening of schools.