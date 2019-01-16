Opposition in Pune’s civic body alleges metro route gets suggestions for personal gains

Members of the opposition parties in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) have alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders are trying to influence Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) regarding the route options for the proposed metro corridor between Swargate and Katraj for personal interests.

The civic administration has asked Maha-Metro to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for the proposed metro corridor planned between Swargate and Katraj. While the executing agency is preparing the metro DPR, it is yet to submit it to the PMC and are receiving many suggestions for this route.

Brijesh Dixit, managing director, Maha-Metro, confirmed that many suggestions have been received to plan alternate routes for the stretch, but the agency will suggest the route which would have maximum commuter numbers and cost benefits.

Dixit said, “We are living in a democratic country and should respect all suggestions coming for any project, but ultimately as a technical expert we will suggest the route which is cost effective and have highest ridership. The DPR for Swargate to Katraj metro route would be submitted by March-end.”

An official from the executing agency said that there are three options for the proposed metro route. One is going straight on Satara road, other is going towards Maharashtra Mandal school and Katraj chowk by crossing Market Yard. The third option is to lay the metro route through Gangadham chowk and go near Iskon temple in Katraj.

Meanwhile, Chetan Tupe, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) city unit president, had recently carried out an agitation at Swargate chowk accusing the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of trying to influence the Maha-Metro and forcing the agency to change the route in the interest of builders.

Tupe said that the permission for four floor space index (FSI) construction near metro corridor that will benefit builders is the reason for ruling party to give suggestions to change the metro route. FSI typically indicates how high a developer can build on a plot. It is the ratio of total built-up area to the size of the plot.

Shrinath Bhimale, leader of the house in PMC, said that the Swargate-Katraj metro route is not finalised yet and Maha-Metro will take the final call on it. “PMC has asked Maha-Metro to prepare the DPR for this route,” he said.

First Published: Jan 16, 2019 14:48 IST