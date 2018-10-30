Parent alleges Vibgyor NIBM barred her child’s entry over fee hike issue

Following the continuous protests by the parents of Vibgyor High, NIBM, against the fee hike, a student was allegedly barred from entering the school premises by the police, on Monday. The 12-year Class 7 student was the ward of one of the 30 protesting parents who has been paying the regular fee and not the hiked one. According to the parents, the child was illegally barred from entering the school premises by the school authorities as well as the police.

The parent, Prajakta Pethkar said,“The school is repeatedly discriminating against my child for the past few years since we began protesting against the illegal hike of the fees. And, today they crossed the limit by barring my child which is completely illegal, provided that under the Right to Education Act (RTE ), no child is to be expelled from a school, irrespective of whether the fee is being payed or not. Plus, in my case, I along with 30 more parents have been paying the legally correct fee and not the hiked one.”

She added that the school had stopped the child on Monday citing a court order.“The police claimed that there was a court order barring my child from school. But, when I pushed forth to make them show the order, they failed to do so.”

The Vibgyor group of institutions however denied the charges, stating that a student cannot be expelled if he or she has not been admitted in the first place. They claimed that the student was not enrolled for admission in this academic year.

“The school has intimated the parent in January 2018 itself that admission will not be granted to the child for the Academic Year 2018-19 and accordingly has not granted admission to the child in the current academic year as the parent has not paid the corresponding school fees for the academic years 2016-17 and 2017-18 which had been declared by the school in terms of orders passed by the Bombay High Court. The parents have approached multiple forums and have been forcefully sending the child to the school till date,” said the school spokesperson.

The protesting parents have been complaining that with the matter being subjudice, the school cannot force the parents to pay up the hiked fee or take any adverse actions against their children.

Pethkar, along with other parents on Monday approached the deputy director of education, Meenakshi Raut following which an official letter was issued stating that the school must remedy the illegal action and admit the student on Tuesday.“We have received support from the education department and the deputy director of education Meenakshi Raut will accompany us on Tuesday to make sure that my son is allowed back in school. We will also file an FIR against the school against this ”, she added.

