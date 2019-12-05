Parents of teen mowed down by minibus on VIT campus ask college authorities to install CCTVs for safety

pune

Updated: Dec 05, 2019 18:50 IST

The parents of Aishwarya Dhandekar (19), who was run over by a speeding minibus on the Vishwakarma Institute of Technology (VIT) campus in Kondhwa on November 21, have demanded college authorities to install close circuit television (CCTV) cameras inside the campus to prevent such tragedies.

Dhandekar was walking towards the college main building when the minibus collided with her.

She was rushed to the Bharati Vidyapeeth hospital in Katraj underwent treatment for 11 days, before she passed away on Monday (December 2) afternoon. The Dhandekar family have registered an FIR in the case.

Prof Arun Patil, principal of the Vishwakarma Arts Commerce and Science College, said, “It was an unfortunate incident and till now all our staff members have fully cooperated with the police teams for the investigation. We were concerned and in continuous contact with the family since the accident happened and now, since the police FIR has been lodged and things will proceed in court. We all will be cooperative and do everything possible to give justice to Aishwarya. I can understand the feelings of her family and also the anger seething in the college, but she was our daughter too and we are in full support of her family always.”

Amit Jadhav, a relative of the deceased, alleged that the college had no clue about how the mishap happened or even why the said vehicle was inside the campus. “This is due to a total absence of closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras,” Jadhav said.

Dhandekar was a resident of Yeolewadi, living with her parents and was the eldest of three siblings. She was a first year BBA student of the college.

Assistant police inspector Dadasaheb Pawar of Kondhwa PS informed said that the complaint has been lodged and investigation is on in the case. The police have booked the tempo traveller driver Nikhil Wankhede, a resident of Katraj and registered a first information report (FIR) under Section 279 (rash driving or riding) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), besides relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.