Passengers at Pune airport grow 10 times since unlock

pune

Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 16:35 IST

Pune’s Lohegaon airport has seen tremendous growth since the restrictions on domestic flights were lifted in the month of May this year following the pandemic. Although the airports have been asked to ensure social distancing norms and thorough sanitization of the flights limiting flights operations timings, passenger footfall has been increasing every month.

The airport saw a footfall of a little over 17,000 passengers in total in May 2020 which went up drastically each month and the total footfall went up to over 1.88 lakh passengers in the month of September.

Pune airport director Kuldeep Singh said, “Pune airport has seen a robust growth in passenger numbers, since May 2020. The passenger footfall in May was 17, 200 which soared to 1.88 lakh, last month. We thank the passengers for trusting our services and airport authority staff for their continuous hard work.”

Pune airport also welcomed about 118 passengers on an Air India Vande Bharat mission flight from Dubai to Pune while all the Covid-19 standard operating procedures and safety measures were followed, said Singh.

The passengers have been asked to arrive at the airport at least two hours before the departure time to ensure social distancing and travel protocols.

Dhairyasheel Vandekar, an aviation expert said, “Things are opening up and this growth in footfalls is driven by increasing economic activity. Pune is an established industrial hub and a lot of people sustain in the city because of this. As the activities pick up, people have realised that air travel has come up as the safest travel option because of several reasons including strict compliance of social distancing norms and sanitization process. Some airlines also offer sanitization pouches with sanitizers and face shields. Also, the travel time in flights is lowest as compared to road or rail travel and with time people do tend to loosen the safety precautions as time moves on. Also, the more time someone is exposed to an infected person more likely is the person to be infected.”