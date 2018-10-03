PCMC reports 28 deaths, Pune 10 as H1N1 toll increases

A total of 29 deaths due to influenza A H1N1 have been recorded in Nashik, followed by 28 in Pimpri Chichwad municipal corporation (PCMC) and 10 in Pune. Out of these, more than 90 per cent deaths have occurred in the last two months alone.

The death toll due to influenza A H1N1 has significantly increased in the state. While the virus has affected as many as 1,167 people in Maharashtra so far this year, it has claimed 101 lives. The districts that have been largely affected, include Nashik and Pune.

When asked about the same, Dr Sanjeev Kamble, director, health services of Maharashtra, said, “Indeed, deaths due to influenza A H1N1 infection has crossed 100 in the state. After the detailed analysis report was submitted by the officials, a meeting was called two days ago. It was headed by Dr Deepak Sawant, state health minister. It was noticed that the delayed reporting of the symptoms to the doctor and seeking treatment only in private hospitals has led to worsening of the patient’s condition and hospitalisation.

When the patients get admitted to hospitals, their condition is so severe that they need to be put on assisted ventilator support. Due to delayed reporting, a lot of lives have been lost. We also noticed that many patients sought Tamiflu tablets only within two to eight days of time, which as per the guidelines should be consumed within a day after one starts developing the symptoms of swine flu.”

Primary swine flu symptoms include fever, lethargy, headache, cough, sore throat and nausea. While most people recover within a week, those with low immunity, and those with chronic diseases such as asthma, lung diseases, diabetes, cancer, kidney or heart problems, risk serious complications and even death from multi-organ failure.

Dr Kamble said that Tamilflu injection was sold at ~750 or more for patients in private hospitals, whereas in government hospitals it costed only ~150.

“These life saving medicines are available which many are unaware of. We also stressed in the meeting that the food and drug administration (FDA) and district collectors need to be vigilant about the exploitation of people by private doctors and hospitals. An awareness workshop should be conducted for all, including FDA officials,” added Dr Kamble.

Earlier this year, state health minister Dr Deepak Sawant visited districts that were affected the most, and held meetings with local health officials, members of National Institute of Virology (NIV) and infectious disease experts from government medical colleges to chart out a plan of action to contain the spread of H1N1, officials said.

