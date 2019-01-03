Pimpri Chinchwad police commissionerate needs more staff to deliver better service

Poor manpower may be prove to be a major hindrance to policing the industrial township of Pimpri-Chinchwad for the police force led by commissioner RK Padmanabhan.

However, the Pimpri-Chinhwad police has been operating with a skeletal staff. What used to be Zone-3 of the Pune police until August, was turned into the Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissionerate and former additional director general of highway traffic, RK Padmanabhan, was appointed as the commissioner.

This force has a strength of 2,000 personnel although the requirement is of 7,000 personnel, according to the commissioner. As per 2011 census, PCMC had a population of 1.72 million which is estimated to have grown to 2.08 million today.

Recently, this new police commissionerate entered their designated space in Premlok Park, Chinchwad, after spending four months at a borrowed space in AutoCluster.

“It will house out control room, crime branch, administration. Commissionerate also needs to have a head office. [But] We do not have a headquarter at all. The mandate is to share the Pune police commissionerate headquarters in Shivajinagar. Meaning the resources there will be apportioned and given to us,” said commissioner Padmanabhan.

The main problem that plagues the Pimpri-Chinchwad police is the lack of manpower. When the establishment was made official, the requirements were charted as per rules that are decades old. The population, and the corresponding crime rate, is much higher in today’s time, commissioner Padmanabhan said.

“When the commissionerate was formed, the proposal had a basic flaw in it that the various police stations (in 70s-80s) had a proportionate strength sanctioned for it. Subsequently, over the period of time, the population, crime, everything increased and people supplemented it by recruiting extra through HQ and all. But the sanctions were not increased. So when the proposal was made, it was pegged to the original strength,” he said, while explaining the source of the discrepancy that led to a human resource crunch.

To solve the problem, he had proposed sharing of the vacancies with other police establishments in the state. As a result, the vacancies will be shifted to other city police and a handful of officers from other cities can be shifted to Pimpri-Chinchwad. The Pimpri Chinchwad police has put forth the suggestion to the chief minister’s office.

Another major requirement is that of a dedicated headquarter space. Arms, ammunition, major equippments, whichever available, will be stored in temporary spaces until one is formed even as Pune police are being directed to share space with the Pimpri-Chinchwad police by the local government.

For a permanent headquarter space, the police are looking at land and spaces along with Shravan Hardikar, municipal commissioner of Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and will move there when it is ready. However, he agrees that it is a long process and will more than just a few weeks. “We will be sharing their manpower also. At least that is the mandate,” he added.

The Pune police headquarters located in Shivajinagar houses various units, including the cyber crime lab turned cyber police station. The Pimpri-Chinchwad police, on the other hand, do not have a cyber crime cell.

“Some of the hardware (for e.g. electronic surveillance, cyber crime lab) we will share, but manpower will be ours. But these are the areas where we can set up ourselves quickly because these are mobile resources so to say, not fixed resources. The problem comes with manpower and land and building - that has to be shared on a sustained basis,” he added.

When asked about the availability of police resources like Police Research Centre located in Pashan, commissioner Padmanabhan said, “We can tap into any of the resources. Nobody is going to stop anyone from using a resource. The problem comes when you want to take it and keep it for yourself.”

With a dedicated space now being provided to the Pimpri-Chinchwad police, one looks forward to a full-fledged police operation in the future.

First Published: Jan 03, 2019 14:42 IST