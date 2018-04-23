Planning to take Pune-Lonavla or Pune-Daund trains this week? Here’s why you might need to reschedule your trip

Puneites travelling on the Pune-Lonavala and Pune-Daund route are likely to face some inconvenience as several local trains along the two routes will remain cancelled from April 23 to April 30.

Railway officials have said that the route between Pune and Lonavala will be closed down to carry out maintenance and repair work from April 23 to April 30 .

"The local trains cancelled from 23 and April 30, includes the local train departing from Pune station at 12.15pm and 1pm. The local trains from departing from Lonavla at 2pm and 3.40pm will also remain cancelled," said railway officials.

The officials said that the Pune-Daund route will also be closed down for three hours from April 23 to April 30 for maintenance.

"Due to the block, the Pune-Daund passenger departing from Pune at 10.30pm and the Daund - Pune passenger departing from Daund at 12.43pm will remain cancelled from April 23 to April 30," said the officials.

The officials added that the Baramati-Pune passenger and the Pune-Nizamabad passenger will also be cancelled.

"As a result of the maintenance work, Amravati-Pune express plying on Tuesday, will have to wait at Daund station for 50 minutes. It will be delayed by one and half hour on Sunday as well," said the officials.

The officials added that the Hyderabad-Pune express will be delayed by one and a half hour on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at the Daund station.

Central Railway Ticket Checking Earnings Increase by 19.58% in the year 2017-18.During the financial year 2017-18, a total of 31.45 lakh cases of ticketless/irregular travel and unbooked luggage were detected as against 26.88 lakh cases during 2016-17. This is a 16.99% increase in the number of cases.

The year also registered a 19.58 per cent increase in earnings from fines. Rs.153.82 crore was earned from fines in 2017-18 while 2016-17 recorded a total earning of Rs. 128.63 crore.

In March 2018, a total of 199 cases of transfer of reserved journey tickets were detected and authorities earned Rs.1.81 lakh from them as fine.