PMC appoints contractor for garbage processing

pune

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 21:58 IST

The standing committee of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) appointed a contractor for garbage processing at the cost of Rs 879 per metric tonne.

As the citizens from Uruli Devachi carried out an agitation last month, 40,000 metric tonnes of garbage has piled at the garbage depot. Some garbage was also seen piled up at Ramtekdi.

In order to process the garbage without executing the tendering process, the standing committee appointed the contractor. The cost is almost Rs 250 to Rs 300 per metric tonne more than the existing rates, said officials.

Standing committee chairman Hemant Rasne said, “This is a temporary arrangement to clean up the piled-up garbage. The contractor would establish the mobile garbage processing unit and clear it. We have instructed the administration that this is a temporary arrangement on the request of residents around the garbage depot. We would execute the tendering process later.”

While putting the proposal in front of the standing committee, PMC municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar said, “Due to the Covid-19 situation and model code of conduct, PMC is not able to float a tender for the garbage processing.”