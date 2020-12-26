PMC awaits state government nod for medical college recruitment

pune

Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 22:46 IST

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to wait for the state government’s permission for recruiting 650 posts for the newly established medical college that will be run by the help of a trust.

The medical college has been named after Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the former Prime Minister.

As the college will function with funds from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), all resources will be provided by the civic body.

With no financial dependency on the state, Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol was of the view that the civic body did not require state government’s permission for recruiting staff.

Mohol said, “As everything will be managed by PMC and the trust, I was asking the municipal administration to recruit on our own as there are no grants from the state government. But the administration is of the view that for recruitment, the state government’s nod is important.”

PMC standing committee chairman Hemant Rasne said, “It is true that the PMC is going to run this college but to avoid any controversy we are approaching the state government for getting the approval for recruitment.”

One of the senior officials from PMC said on anonymity, “Though PMC is going to bear all costs and provide infrastructure, it is necessary to have state government’s permission for recruitment. There are many issues like reservation and other technical formalities. It would just be a technical permission. It would not prolong the recruitment process. We requested and convinced the elected members why it is necessary to take the state government’s permission.”

The medical college is likely to start by next academic year. It would help get trained doctors for PMC-run hospitals in the city.