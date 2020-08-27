e-paper
Home / Pune News / PMC may sell its flats in open market to generate income

PMC may sell its flats in open market to generate income

PMC standing committee chairman Hemant Rasne said, “My efforts as head of the standing panel is to generate more revenue for the civic body. Instead of following the traditional ways to increase taxes, I am looking at other options. PMC owns more than 10,000 flats in the city that are lying vacant.”

pune Updated: Aug 27, 2020 17:58 IST
Abhay Khairnar
Abhay Khairnar
Hindustan Times, Pune
PMC new building at corporation in Pune, India, on Monday, June 18, 2018.
PMC new building at corporation in Pune, India, on Monday, June 18, 2018. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)
         

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) plans to sell 1,250 flats in the open market to generate revenue. The flats owned by PMC are lying vacant.

PMC standing committee chairman Hemant Rasne said, “My efforts as head of the standing panel is to generate more revenue for the civic body. Instead of following the traditional ways to increase taxes, I am looking at other options. PMC owns more than 10,000 flats in the city that are lying vacant. These flats are built under slum rehabilitation schemes, housing for urban poor and other projects. After providing these flats to beneficiaries, many are left unoccupied and vacant.”

Rasne said that selling these vacant flats in the open market would help PMC raise revenue as most of these dwellings fall in the category of affordable housing.

He said, “The civic administration would soon present a proposal before the PMC standing committee.”

PMC estate department head Rajendra Muthe said, “The elected members have sought a proposal. We are trying to include 1,250 flats under consideration. After the go-ahead from the municipal commissioner, the proposal will be presented before the standing committee for consideration.”

Recently, PMC standing committee had appointed 500 more staff in property tax department for tax recovery. Rasne said, “The Covid situation has led us to look at various options to maximise income for the civic body to carry out various developmental works.”

