e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 07, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Oct 07, 2019

PMC sends team to clean overflowing sewers in Konark Campus

pune Updated: Oct 07, 2019 19:39 IST
Nadeem Inamdar
Nadeem Inamdar
Hindustantimes
         

After Hindustan Times reported overflowing drainages posing a threat to drinking water system in Vimannagar’s Konark Campus, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) health department swung into action on Sunday and deployed officials to clear the filth.

The civic body also arranged a suction-cum-hydraulic jetting machine and a water recycler truck to flush out sewage accumulated in the underground PMC drainages of the residential society. The health department officials also visited Rose Garden Society that has been facing a similar problem, said PMC officials.

Rajesh Bankar, PMC assistant commissioner and incharge of Wadgaonsheri and Vimannagar region, said, “The health department officials have inspected the drainage chambers of the society. We will have to clear additional chambers to streamline the sewage outflow.”

“After HT highlighted the issue, a team of PMC health department visited our society. They promised to arrange a water recycler truck again next week. We hope the officials find a permanent solution to this problem. They will also inspect the drainages in Rose Garden society,” said Shyam Kuddyady, a committee member of housing society.

In a letter to PMC, a copy of which is with HT, the 544-unit housing society claimed that overflowing drainages on the society campus are contaminating the drinking water supply and posing a health hazard.

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 19:39 IST

top news
‘Have cut 2,141 trees in Aarey’: Mumbai Metro tweets status on tree felling
‘Have cut 2,141 trees in Aarey’: Mumbai Metro tweets status on tree felling
Oct 07, 2019 19:56 IST
One day Shiv Sainik will be chief minister, says Uddhav; BJP responds
One day Shiv Sainik will be chief minister, says Uddhav; BJP responds
Oct 07, 2019 16:52 IST
In Cong-NCP poll promises, 80% quota for locals in Maharashtra industries
In Cong-NCP poll promises, 80% quota for locals in Maharashtra industries
Oct 07, 2019 17:58 IST
Fighting black money, India gets Swiss account details for first time
Fighting black money, India gets Swiss account details for first time
Oct 07, 2019 16:55 IST
FATF report pans ‘greylisted’ Pakistan, says not taken ‘sufficient’ steps
FATF report pans ‘greylisted’ Pakistan, says not taken ‘sufficient’ steps
Oct 07, 2019 11:48 IST
Pakistan bowler claims he ended Gautam Gambhir’s white-ball career
Pakistan bowler claims he ended Gautam Gambhir’s white-ball career
Oct 07, 2019 12:48 IST
Sania Mirza confirms her sister Anam is marrying Azharuddin’s son
Sania Mirza confirms her sister Anam is marrying Azharuddin’s son
Oct 07, 2019 13:27 IST
WhatsApp’s Dark Mode feature finally gets closer to the official roll-out
WhatsApp’s Dark Mode feature finally gets closer to the official roll-out
Oct 07, 2019 19:25 IST
trending topics
Virat KohliWar box office collectionNavratri Day 9Taapsee PannuRealme X2 ProDussehra 2019 WishesOnePlus 7TSalman KhanAyushmann KhurranaHappy Birthday Zaheer KhanSania MirzaDurga Puja 2019
don't miss
latest news
India News
Pune News