PMC sends team to clean overflowing sewers in Konark Campus

pune

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 19:39 IST

After Hindustan Times reported overflowing drainages posing a threat to drinking water system in Vimannagar’s Konark Campus, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) health department swung into action on Sunday and deployed officials to clear the filth.

The civic body also arranged a suction-cum-hydraulic jetting machine and a water recycler truck to flush out sewage accumulated in the underground PMC drainages of the residential society. The health department officials also visited Rose Garden Society that has been facing a similar problem, said PMC officials.

Rajesh Bankar, PMC assistant commissioner and incharge of Wadgaonsheri and Vimannagar region, said, “The health department officials have inspected the drainage chambers of the society. We will have to clear additional chambers to streamline the sewage outflow.”

“After HT highlighted the issue, a team of PMC health department visited our society. They promised to arrange a water recycler truck again next week. We hope the officials find a permanent solution to this problem. They will also inspect the drainages in Rose Garden society,” said Shyam Kuddyady, a committee member of housing society.

In a letter to PMC, a copy of which is with HT, the 544-unit housing society claimed that overflowing drainages on the society campus are contaminating the drinking water supply and posing a health hazard.

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 19:39 IST