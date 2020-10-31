e-paper
PMC temporarily closes down two swab centres

PMC temporarily closes down two swab centres

PMC is currently operating 20 Covid testing centres in Pune city

pune Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 16:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
A health worker working at a Covid testing centre at Katraj in Pune, India, on Friday, October 30, 2020.
A health worker working at a Covid testing centre at Katraj in Pune, India, on Friday, October 30, 2020. (Ravindra Joshi/HT )
         

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to close down two of its swab centres, temporarily, citing a drop in the number of Covid-19 patients in the city as the reason.

PMC is currently operating 20 Covid testing centres in Pune city.

Sanjeev Wavare, PMC’s assistant medical officer, said, “PMC increased its testing facility to 20 centres after an increase in the Covid-19 positive cases. Now, as the cases are coming down, two centres are going to close, temporarily. The other 18 centres will be functional.”

PMC will close the centres at the Mahatma Phule school on Dhole Patil road and at the Sundrabai Raut school at Kelewadi, in Kothrud.

