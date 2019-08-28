PMPML fines contractors Rs 26 lakh in fines for poor bus maintenance

pune

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 15:20 IST

Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) has recovered Rs 26 lakh in fines from contractors in the past one year, on account of 25 bus accidents, according to officials.

Ajay Charthankar, joint chairman and managing director, PMPML said, “While, a few of the accidents are a result of technical failure resulting in the buses catching fire, some of them could have been avoided if proper maintenance was done by contractors.”

“PMPML takes action under three categories: recovering financial loss through fines; suspension of drivers; and taking action against depot engineers and workshop staff for sending buses out on the road without proper maintenance. We are taking strict action against contractors for their lack of maintenance. We cannot compromise on passenger safety,” says Charthankar.

On Monday, two PMPML buses caught fire in two separate incidents in the city.

In Hinjewadi, a bus with eight passengers caught fire. In the other incident, 22 passengers in a PMPML bus had a narrow escape after the vehicle met with an accident on Dive ghat at 6.30 am.

The department is facing difficulty in mitigating the number of accidents, despite getting expert advice from organisations like Central Institute of Road Transport (CIRT).

Charthankar said, “CIRT in their report have clearly mentioned that it is because of technical problems and non-maintenance of buses that accidents occur. However, the real issue at hand is the fact that ‘old’ buses are still operational.”

He added, “While it is true that these old buses - eight-years old or more - need to be discontinued, however, we can do it only after fleet strength is increased with induction of new buses. Meanwhile, the department is taking continuous efforts by increasing emphasis on maintenance of the buses.”

First Published: Aug 28, 2019 15:20 IST