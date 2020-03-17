e-paper
Home / Pune News / PMPML reduces bus frequency, MSRTC buses running empty

PMPML reduces bus frequency, MSRTC buses running empty

pune Updated: Mar 17, 2020 20:48 IST
HT Correspondent
Pune divisional commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar held a meeting with Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) and Maharashtra State Transport Corporation (MSRTC) officials on Tuesday, after which a reduction in the schedule of daily buses was announced.

“As a precautionary measure, instead of 1,714 PMPML buses that ply the city roads daily, 1,131 will ply from March 18. A total of 583 bus schedules have been cancelled between 12 noon and 4 pm daily. All buses during peak hours will run as per schedule,” said Mhaisekar

“With MSRTC, most buses are currently running empty. In the last two days 18,000 passengers have travelled out of Pune city and 8,000 passengers have come in to Pune via MSRTC buses. Most students are travelling back to their hometowns and villages due to the Covid-19 outbreak,” added Mhaisekar.

