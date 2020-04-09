e-paper
ADVERTISEMENT
Police intercept truck with 82 UP-bound labourers in Bhosari; driver arrested

Police intercept truck with 82 UP-bound labourers in Bhosari; driver arrested

pune Updated: Apr 09, 2020 22:04 IST
HT Correspondent
A truck carrying 82 labourers was intercepted and seized by the Pimpri- Chinchwad police and a case has been registered against the driver on Thursday.

The workers were headed from Pune to Uttar Pradesh and were taken to relief camps, according to the police.

The driver has been identified as Govind Ram Sukhhari, 24, a native of Uttar Pradesh who was residing in Chikhali, according to police sub-inspector Amardeep Krushna Pujari of Bhosari MIDC police station who is investigating the case.

A case under Sections 188 and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the driver. However, he was later released on bail by a local court.

“We have been getting such cases regularly. A few days ago, 132 people were crammed in one truck and were headed north. After getting hold of these workers, we sanitise them, note down their information and send them to relief camps where they are provided with essential items. These workers are in a state of panic, so explaining to them that they cannot go any further is difficult,” said senior police inspector Rajendra Kunte of Bhosari MIDC police station.

In Pune region, there are 699 relief camps which are home to 66,123 stranded labourers, according to a statement issued by Deepak Mhaisekar, divisional commissioner, Pune region.

