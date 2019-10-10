Police warn finance firm over staffer abusing customer

pune

Oct 10, 2019

The Bharati Vidyapeeth police, on Thursday, lodged a non-cognisable complaint against a woman staffer of a finance firm for abusing, ill treating a customer for non payment of monthly installment.

The complainant, who has taken a loan from the company, said, that he received a call from the finance company stating that they had not received the equated monthly installment for September. However, he clarified to the woman staff member stating that the cheque for the installment has already been deposited. Despite clarification, the woman staffer abused him.

Post the conversation, the customer lodged a complaint at Bharati Vidyapeeth police station, said officials.

Police inspector Vasant Kuvar of Bharti Vidyapeeth police station said, “We have lodged a non-cognisable complaint against the finance firm’s staffer. We issued a warning to the firm and stated that their language is not appropriate while dealing with clients. We also informed the firm that we have taken note of this telephonic conversation.”

Oct 10, 2019