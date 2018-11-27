Prakash Ambedkar accuses BJP of intent to stirring caste based violence at public rally in Pune

Pune Dalit leader and bharipa bahujan mahasangh (BBM) chief Prakash Ambedkar accused the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of invoking the Ram Mandir issue ahead of the general elections in the next year with the intent to stir countrywide riots.

He was addressing a public rally called ‘samvidhan samvad sabha’ organised jointly by Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, which is a political outfit headed by Ambedkar and AIMIM. He said, “According to my sources in the police department the left which has failed to give a good report of developmental works as promised, the current BJP government and the RSS have now finally invoked the Ram Mandir issue. With no developmental works done in the last four-and-a-half-years, BJP is now assured that they cannot win the elections in 2019 unless they fan out riots in the country.”

He added, “However, it is now our responsibility that we stop the BJP from provoking riots in the country. We have to prove them wrong as they think that without riots, elections cannot be won. We have to unite together in the upcoming general elections so as to create a change in the entire country which has now become indispensable.”

Meanwhile, Ambedkar also accused the state government of creating a major issue about the urban Naxalism. He said, “The BJP is creating a big issue of the urban Naxalism controversy as it will now seek votes assuring that it is the only political party who can resolve the problem.”

Going a step further, Syed Imtiaz Jaleel, member of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) who launched a scathing personal attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and, said, “Democracy has the power to make a tea seller the prime minister of the nation. However, those in power now should not behave oblivion to the fact there might come one day post-2019 general elections when the same people in power will be seen selling tea at the Pune railway station.”

