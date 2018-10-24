President Kovind stresses on empathy for fellow citizens at the 15th convocation of Symbiosis

Your education gives you responsibility, to help those less privileged and less-fortunate. How you choose to do this is entirely up to you, but do remember that your empathy for fellow citizens is as much a test of your scholarship as your mark sheet or your degree,” said Ram Nath Kovind, President of India at the 15th convocation of Symbiosis International Deemed University which was held at Lavale campus on Tuesday.

At the event, Sonam Wangchuk, education reformist and innovator, was presented with a doctorate of literature (Honoris Causa), for his contribution to the education sector, especially his work in the Ladakh region.

“It is important to realise that the kind of work that I do, is not special. I was provided with the privilege of education and so I use it to contribute to the society. That is humanity. Hence, winning an award or recognition for being a human is rather tragic than a reason to be happy,” said the scientist, whose work was mentioned in the film 3 idiots. Wangchuk is the founding director of the Students’ Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh (SECMOL). SECMOL was founded in 1988.

Addressing a total of 5,939 students, Kovind said, “India has a massive network of 903 universities and 39,050 colleges. But the fact is there are still gaps in quality and in attaining world-class excellence across the spectrum.” Drawing reference to the Institutes of Eminence programme by the government, he asked Symbiosis University to be equipped to place at least one institution from their group in the list, from next year onwards. Based on his visits to several educational institutions across the country, he pointed out that girl students have been performing better than the boys. “Today too, out of the nine gold medals awarded at this convocation, six have gone to graduating girls. This is commendable and a happy sign for our society.” he added.

C Vidyasagar Rao, governor of Maharashtra; Vinod Tawde, state government minister of Higher and Technical Education of Maharashtra and Girish Bapat, state minister of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection, were among the other dignitaries who attended the function.

