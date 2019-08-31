e-paper
Prithviraj Chavan accuses state govt of denying FDI, job creation data under RTI

pune Updated: Aug 31, 2019 18:23 IST
Abhay Khairnar
Abhay Khairnar
Hindustantimes
         

Prithviraj Chavan, former chief minister of Maharashtra, on Saturday, accused the state government of not revealing job-related data which he had sough under the Right to Information Act (RTI).

Chavan also attacked chief minister Devendra Fadnavis over foreign direct investments and creating job opportunities under Magnetic Maharashtra and Make in Maharashtra programmes, but failing to provide data related to it.

Chavan said, “Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that under Magnetic Maharashtra, 12 lakh crore investment will be done in the state and 37 lakh jobs will be created. But, there are no updates regarding this announcement. On the contrary, signs of recession are seen in the country. The economy is witnessing a slowdown and the government figures are signs that the growth rate has come down.”

Chavan said, “I tried to get information from the government offices about investments under Magnetic Maharashtra and Make in Maharashtra initiatives, but the officials are not willing to provide this information. When I filed an application under the Right to Information Act, I received a reply stating that the government would not be able to give the information.”

Chavan alleged that government is deliberately not sharing information with the people about foreign direct investment and job creation. “I am a sitting member of legislative assembly (MLA), but despite that the government officials are not providing information to me. This proves that nothing has actually happened at the ground level through these initiatives,” said Chavan. 

The manufacturing industry has been affected badly by the slowdown, specifically the automobile industry which is the backbone of the manufacturing sector. At present 3.5 lakh people have lost their jobs. The small industries which are dependent on the automobile industry (known as auto components) are worried that they will lose 10 lakh jobs in the coming months, explained Chavan. 

Chavan said, “At least 268 auto showrooms have been shut down in Mumbai, Pune and Aurangabad. But the government is not ready to speak on the issue and the chief minister himself is busy in the political campaigns.”

First Published: Aug 31, 2019 18:23 IST

