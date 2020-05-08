e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 08, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Private doctors to serve Covid-19 patients in containment zones

Private doctors to serve Covid-19 patients in containment zones

pune Updated: May 08, 2020 21:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has sought the services of private medical practitioners to tackle the spread of Covid-19.

In order to help the civic body, private medical practitioners will now attend to patients in containment zones and slums. The services will be free and will ease the patient burden on civic-run facilities, said officials.

PMC additional municipal commissioner Rubal Agrawal along with Ramchandra Hankare, head of PMC health department and Anjali Sabne, additional health chief took a meeting with the General Practitioners Association on Thursday in this regard.

Private medical practitioners had stopped practice due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The doctors shut the clinics despite repeated requests to keep them open from the civic body, said officials.

Hankare said, “Private doctors have assured the civic administration that they will help the civic body and will visit containment zones for the check up of general patients. They also assured that the service will be free.”

The PMC on Friday, started to give necessary equipment and safety kits to the private doctors practicing in Bhavani peth, Shivajinagar, Dhole Patil and Yerawada ward office areas.

On Thursday, sugar commissioner Saurabh Rao who has been appointed as incharge to take care of the Covid-19 situation visited the Tadiwala road slum to assess the on ground situation.

top news
Stranded won’t lose NRIs status, don’t need to file returns in India: Govt
Stranded won’t lose NRIs status, don’t need to file returns in India: Govt
Complete Babri trial against LK Advani, others by August 31: Supreme Court
Complete Babri trial against LK Advani, others by August 31: Supreme Court
NSA Ajit Doval packs in 3 blunt messages to Pak in daily PoK weather forecast
NSA Ajit Doval packs in 3 blunt messages to Pak in daily PoK weather forecast
NZ players were crying in swimming pool: Inzamam recounts 2002 bomb blast
NZ players were crying in swimming pool: Inzamam recounts 2002 bomb blast
Pak launches terror’s new face in Kashmir, Imran Khan follows up on Twitter
Pak launches terror’s new face in Kashmir, Imran Khan follows up on Twitter
MS reads the game better than Ricky: Hussey on Dhoni and Ponting
MS reads the game better than Ricky: Hussey on Dhoni and Ponting
Ford is working on a car paint that can protect your vehicle from bird poop
Ford is working on a car paint that can protect your vehicle from bird poop
World’s biggest repatriation exercise underway: All you need to know
World’s biggest repatriation exercise underway: All you need to know
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 MumbaiPM Narendra ModiVande Bharat MissionGoods Train in MaharashtraImran Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In