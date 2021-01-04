Prominent junior colleges remain shut, focus on collecting swabs

pune

Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 23:01 IST

A handful of schools and junior colleges re-opened on Monday, however prominent junior colleges in the city continued to remain shut.

Fergusson college, SP college, Modern college, Shivajinagar, BMCC and others did not re-open their junior college offline lectures for students.

Along with all Covid protocols, it is mandatory for the junior college administration to conduct a Covid test of all teaching and non-teaching staff and also get permission from the PMC committee who will check the preparations done by colleges.

“We are fully prepared for starting our junior college and all the necessary arrangements of social distancing and Covid protocols are done in our college. Starting of college for students needs to be done carefully, so we have planned to start with class 12 chemistry practical and students will be called in batches from tomorrow. And then gradually other stream students of class 12 and after a few days, class 11 lectures will start. As of now, class 11 admission process is still going on, also we are conducting online lectures for both class 11 and 12,” said Rajendra Zunjarrao, principal, Modern college of Arts, Science and Commerce, Shivajinagar.

Similarly, Ferguson College also didn’t commence their class 11 and 12 offline lectures from today.

Ravindra Pardeshi, principal, Fergusson college said, “Today we didn’t start the junior college as our teachers’ Covid tests were done and also PMC’s committee will come, check our preparations and then allow us to start the junior college. We are taking extra precaution about arrangements to start the junior college, social distancing to be maintained properly. Also, the consent from parents to send their children to college is important. Without consent, students won’t be allowed to attend classroom lectures. Once we complete the Covid testing of all our faculties and get permission from PMC, the junior college will start.”

SP college’s junior college section had arranged a special drive for Covid swab collection inside the college premises for all their junior college staff.

“Until yesterday, only four of our faculties had completed their Covid test and we have more than 150 staffers including teaching and non-teaching. So, to make it fast, we arranged a Covid swab collection camp in our college today, where all the junior college staffer gave their swabs. We will get their reports by tomorrow and accordingly we can start the junior college lectures and practical initially for class 12 students.” said Kanchan Shende, vice principal SP junior college.