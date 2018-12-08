Protests against Sunburn festival continues in Pune

Sunburn Festival, a popular electronic dance music event, has run into trouble again. The festival that will have its 12th edition this year is being apposed by Pune city Dahi Handi and Ganesh festival coordination committee. The committee has opposed the festival that is taking place in the Oxford golf resort,between December 29 to 31.

In a press conference held in Patrakar Bhavan on Friday, Pune city Dahi Handi and Ganesh festival coordination committee demanded that,district administration should not give permission to the Sunburn festival in Pune which is known as the cultural capital of Maharashtra.

“While the police administration has taken strict action against Ganesh as well as Dahi Handi mandals for violation of noise pollution norms after 10 pm, the administration allows the use of sound systems in Sunburn festival post the 10 pm deadline,”said Rahul Mhaske coordinator of committee.Mhaske also added that,such festivals are creating a threat to our cultural identity.

Earlier,local residents also opposed the Sunburn festival citing traffic problem and disturbing the daily functioning of people living in the nearby area.

Addressing at the press conference Girish Gurnani, coordinator of the committee said,“Such western oriented musical festival encourages addiction in youths.Also Sunburn festival does not abide with four speaker limits given by high court to control noise pollution.”

Pune city Dahi Handi and Ganesh festival coordination committee will give their application to the district administration demanding not to give permission to the Sunburn music festival.The committee also threatened to call agitation at the festival site,if administration would give the required permission.

