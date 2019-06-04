Pumba achieves 100%+ placements this year as per allotted quota

Pune The Pune University department of Management Science (Pumba) at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) overshoot its placement target, achieving 105 per cent, this year. The figure is one of the best in the past 10 years of the department’s history.

As against set quota of 144 students’ compulsory placement, the department was able to arrange jobs for 152. A total of 180 students opted for placement through campus interviews.

The highest cost to company (CTC) compensation package offered to a student is Rs 16.5 lakh per annum, highest salary package received to any student of Pumba till now.

Until till last year, Rs 12 lakh per annum was the highest package received by a student. Also, the average CTC of total offers is gone up to Rs 6.43 lakh per annum on average, from Rs 6.39 lakh per annum of last year.

“The placement cell at our department is operated and managed by a dedicated workforce of 21 students, functioning under the guidance of department authorities. The cell acts as an interface between the industry and the department, with the primary objective of nurturing a long-lasting and mutually beneficial relationship with the corporate world, so as to match the right student with the right job. This year, we achieved highest CTC and average CTC ever received to any of our student in the last 10 years,” said Dattatray Mane, department head, Pumba.

Kavish Jain, head coordinator of the cell and final-year MBA student, said, “We maintain a database of corporate contacts and closely liaison with each of them. Not only does it help us grasp the industry’s requirements and expectations, but also serves to fulfil them since these interactions facilitate us while organising various departmental activities.”

The cell consists of students from first and second-year MBA who are recruited after a selection process. Every year, the senior students select 21 students to work in the cell for placements of final-year students.

Another cell member Kushal Kotwal said, “We approach organisations to recruit, keep an extensive record of each student’s qualifications, interact with students regarding their career preferences, and when the drive begins, provide necessary logistical support for recruiters to conduct the process. We have the support of faculty and head of department.”

First Published: Jun 04, 2019 15:20 IST