Pune airport scripts ‘8 million’ record, flyers unimpressed

City’s Lohegaon International Airport has entered its name into the record books, again. With the existing number of eight bays and terminal building area, Pune airport has accomplished the feat of handling eight million passengers annually.

The Pune airport through its official Twitter handle (@aaipunairport) on Thursday tweeted, “Today, Pune Airport has crossed a mark of 8 million in handling the passenger traffic. We thank all the passengers, airlines and all the other concerned authorities. We are committed to achieving new heights.”

However, passengers using the airport have often raised concerns about its various facilities.

Recently, Pune airport, along with Cochin and Kolkata airports, has been jointly rated as the world’s third best airports for customer experience in the 5-15 million passengers per annum category at the prestigious Airport Service Quality (ASQ) awards 2017.

Among the other airports that fall under 5-15 million passenger per annum category are Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad that handles over 7.4 million passengers annually.

While Goa International Airport handles close to 6.8 million passengers annually, about 10 million passengers use Cochin International Airport in a year.

Ajay Kumar, director, Pune Airport had earlier said, “In 2018, Pune airport will be crossing the eight-million passengers mark and it will be a record in handling eight million passengers with the existing number of bays and terminal building area.”

While the Pune airport has created a record by handling eight million passengers’ traffic annually, travellers at multiple occasions have complained about the size of the airport.

Aditi Mathur Kumar, a passenger travelling from Pune airport had earlier said, “Total chaos at Pune airport. No buses, no idea which plane goes where and a huge crowd just walking around, trying to find the right aircraft.”

Abhilash Jain, another traveller said, “Major congestion at Pune airport and its just 5 am. Not a great way to begin the day for employees/passengers.”