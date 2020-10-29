Pune Bar Association secretary arrested in advocate’s murder case

pune

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 16:01 IST

Pune Bar Association secretary advocate Ghanshyam Popat Darade (37) has been arrested in connection with the abduction and murder of advocate Umesh More.

The Pune police have arrested Darade for informing the assailants about the current location of More, which amounted to abetting the heinous crime, police said. He has been remanded to police custody till October 31.

The Shivajinagar police had earlier arrested three persons- Kapil Vilas Phalke (34); Deepak Shivaji Vandekar (28) and Rohit Dattatreya Shende (32) on charges of murder.

The deceased lawyer had gone missing from Shivajinagar court since October 1 and was murdered by Phalke and Vandekar and his body was burnt and dumped at Tamhini ghat on the same day, according to the police. The third accused advocate Rohit had masterminded the killing of advocate More, the police had stated the details in their FIR and submissions before the court.

More who dealt with land dispute related cases was a complainant in an anti-corruption case in 2018 wherein a bribe of Rs 1.17 crore changed hands. Phalke and Vandekar got him talking on the day of the abduction and took him near their car on the pretext of discussion. He was subsequently kidnapped and whisked away in the car and murdered. His brother Prashant More later lodged an FIR in the case. The role of Phalke and Vandekar came into light after they were seen in the CCTV footage while getting into the car with advocate More.

To evade arrest and mislead the policemen investigating the case, one of the suspects threw the mobile phone in a truck so that his location would be revealed as far away from their actual location where he committed the murder with the other accomplice.