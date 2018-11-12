Pune-based computer engineer booked for sexual harassment

A computer engineer who formerly worked at the Pune office of a multinational information technology (IT) company was booked by the police for sexual harassment and threatening his former colleague. The case was registered late Saturday night, according to Wakad police station officials.

The man was identified as Jitendra Solanki, a native of Rajasthan and residing in the area where his previous company is located.

The man met the 24-year-old complainant on the company campus in Hinjewadi in Pimpri-Chinchwad area when they were both assigned to a project, according to the police.

“They worked in the same company. She had complained to the company against him. An internal inquiry was set up after which he quit the job. We will nab him soon,” said police inspector (crime) Sunil Pinjan of Wakad police station.

According to the police, Solanki had made unwanted advances towards the complainant while at work. Following the firm’s internal complaints committee’s (ICC) inquiry into her complaint, he tendered the resignation.

“After the internal inquiry, which was carried out some six months ago, he quit the job,” said assistant police inspector (API) Santosh Gholve of Wakad police station who is investigating the case.

According to the complaint, after leaving the company, he kept on harassing the complainant through WhatsApp and social media. When Solanki threatened to shoot her, she approached the police and lodged a complaint.

“The accused’s whereabouts after he resigned from the job could not be confirmed by the police and he is yet to be arrested. I’m in Mumbai for investigation of another case,” said API Gholve.

A case under Section 354 (sexual harassment) and other relevant sections of Indian Penal Code was registered at Wakad police station against Solanki.

