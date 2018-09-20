Pune beggar-home worker booked for assaulting 72-year-old inmate

A 72-year-old woman has alleged that a female worker of the beggar home in Yerawada assaulted her during her term in the home.The complainant was identified as Neelam alias Suman Hazare, 72, while the female worker was identified as Lata Palkhe, 52, warden of the beggar home, according to the police.

The 72-year-old was brought to the home by the Deccan police. Palkhe, the complainant alleged, hit her repeatedly with a cane and injured her chest and other body parts. The woman has sustained severe injuries, according to the police.

The home, located in Phulenagar area of Yerawada, is run by the women and child development commissioner's office, Pune. The complainant was brought to the home as per a court order passed by a judicial magistrate and police action under the Bombay Prevention of Begging Act, 1959.

“A few women had approached the warden with issues and the woman alleged that Palkhe hit her with a stick. She has an injury on her chest. We are awaiting a report from the Sassoon General Hospital. Palkhe said that she did not hit her and that the cane touched the complainant by mistake,” said Hawaldar VJ Abhangrao of the Vishrantwadi police station, who is investigating the case.

As per the court order, action was taken on September 3 when the woman was brought to the home after which she spent a few days in the home. The incident happened around 6:30 am on September 8.

A case in the matter was registered on Tuesday and the warden was served a notice under Section 41 of Criminal Procedure Code, but no arrest has been made.

A case under Sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt using dangerous weapons), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (insult with intention of provoking breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the worker at the Vishrantwadi police station.

First Published: Sep 20, 2018 15:32 IST