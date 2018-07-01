Pune businessman cheated of Rs 46 lakh

The Pimpri police have booked a person on charges of cheating a businessman to the tune of Rs 46 lakh on the pretext of starting a mineral water business. Accordingly, a case of cheating has been lodged against the accused at Pimpri police station.

The victim, identified as Vinod Motwani ( 52), a resident of Pimpri, registered a complaint stating that Jivat Premchand Nagrani ( 42), also a resident of Pimpri, cheated him.

According to the police, Nagrani had taken Rs 10 lakh from Motwani as he was facing financial problems. In 2016, he said that Rs 25 lakh would be required to start a mineral water and soft drinks business and borrowed the money from him. He also took Rs 19.50 lakh from Motwani for business later as well. However, Nagrani invested the money in other businesses and earned profits. He did not return the money as promised to Motwani and cheated him, the police said. No arrests have been made so far.