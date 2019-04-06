Pune city registers 2.7°C drop in maximum temperature

The city, on Friday, recorded a drop of 2.7 degrees Celsius in its maximum temperature. The city recorded 37.8 degrees Celsius, as compared to 40.5 degrees Celsius, on Thursday.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), Maharashtra has been gripped under severe heat wave conditions, but from Friday the minimum temperature has started to decline as a result of upper cyclonic air circulation moving towards southern peninsula.

“There is a sudden drop in the temperature as a result of upper cyclonic circulation moving towards southern peninsula. As a result of increase in moisture content in the Arabian Sea the temperature starts to decline. This trend will continue for the next 24 hours and later the temperature will again rise,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather, IMD.

IMD has forecast that there can be light to heavy rainfall in isolated pockets of Marathwada on April 6, and light rainfall in isolated pockets of Vidharbha on April 8 and 9.

On Friday, Amravati recorded a maximum temperature of 43.6 degrees Celsius, followed by Jalgaon 42.8 degrees Celsius, Ahmednagar 41.4 degrees Celsius, Mahabaleshwar 32.5 degrees Celsius, Satara 38.3 degrees Celsius, Solapur 38.4 degrees Celsius, and Mumbai 33.2 degrees Celsius.

First Published: Apr 06, 2019 16:37 IST