Pune civic body audit finds 66% bills inflated, corrects amount of 632 Covid patients

Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 16:23 IST

A Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) audit of Covid medical charges issued by private hospitals has found 66 per cent bills inflated, as per the data shared by civic officials.

Rubal Agrawal, additional commissioner with PMC, said that till December 10, 955 bills were scrutinised in the past four months and amounts in 632 bills were reduced after scrutiny.

“We have started bill audit to check if private hospitals are overcharging. There are many patients who approach us with complaints. We have also identified many hospitals who have overcharged patients during the Covid pandemic,” said Agrawal.

She said that many hospitals have stopped overcharging once a complaint is filed against them.

“We have observed that flouting hospitals start issuing inflated bills after a while. In such cases, we don’t take any concrete action. In such difficult times, we urge private hospitals to refrain from such practices. However, many big names in the city are repeatedly seen overcharging patients,” said Agarwal.

PMC has started auditing inflated bills above Rs 1.5 lakh since August following complaints of overcharging from patients by private hospitals.

The senior official said that private hospitals adhere to the price capping done by the state government through general resolution and notifications.

“We have time and again reminded private hospitals to adhere to the price capping by the state government, but we do come across overcharging cases,” said Agrawal.

Asked if PMC will take any concrete action, Agrawal said that the decision will be taken next week.

“We have a few big hospitals in the city that are frequently named by patients for overcharging. We will soon take a decision on what action can be taken against them,” said Agrawal.

PMC started auditing bills of Covid patients from August 14 to check overpricing. The civic body has formed a committee of auditors to verify bills from across private hospitals in the city.