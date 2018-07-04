Pune civic body fails to submit reply to notice from President’s office

Naval Kishore Ram, Pune district collector, said that the Pune municipal corporation has not submitted its reply for the alleged protocol violation during the President’s visit o the city.

Recently, President Ram Nath Kovind was in the city to attend an event organised by the civic body. It was found that the PMC had violated a protocol in the programme and considering this, a notice had been issued to the PMC by the President’s office.

Recently, Mukta Tilak, Pune mayor, announced in the general body meeting that the PMC had submitted their reply to the district collector and will forward it to the President’s office.

However, when the media raised the issue with the collector, he replied that the collector’s office did not get any reply from the PMC yet. The stipulated time for receiving the reply was one month. If the reply does not come in time, then the collector’s office will pass the message to the President’s office.

Meanwhile, the collector briefed the media about the administration’s preparation for the Sant Dyaneshwar and Sant Tukaram palkhi procession which is to pass through the Pune district.