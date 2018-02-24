Pune civic body’s annual budget to be presented on February 27

The annual budget for Pune Municipal Corporation will be presented by standing committee chairman Murlidhar Mohol on February 27.

Mohol called for suggestions from the public while preparing the final budget for the year 2018-19. According to civic officials, many people have given positive response to the draft PMC by offering their suggestions.

Earlier in January, municipal commissioner prepared the draft budget for the year and submitted it to the standing committee. The standing committee gave all the powers of preparing the final budget to chairman Mohol.

Mohol had recently rejected the hike in property tax suggested by municipal commissioner and instructed the administration to keep focus on recovering dues from the citizens.

While preparing the draft budget, municipal commissioner presented less budget than the previous year. Sources from the standing committee said that as there is less revenue this year, instead of floating the budget, Mohol will keep a practical budget. There are chances that the annual budget would be less than the previous year, said the sources.

Mohol is expecting to launch various citizen centric schemes in the budget. This is his second chance at presenting the civic budget.